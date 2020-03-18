« previous next »
TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
March 18, 2020, 05:31:10 AM
How about for twist, next all-star all the team comprised of rivals, eg: Maya & Brooke
could u imagine how they will react one another? there will be alot of catfight
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
March 18, 2020, 07:19:26 PM
Quote from: Zack. on January 30, 2020, 10:24:47 AM
I think nearly half of those teams have broken up or otherwise would not race again :/

But if we're doing Unfinished Business 2, if they're physically able to surely Mark & Bopper need an actual second chance at racing.

I've been thinking about this
at first i would love to have all stars edition every 3 seasons, but after watch winners at war and dont forget that disastrous S24, i kinda dont like all stars anymore
especially with the casts who arent play for very long time, they will come back very different person
but i do love to watch all those classic teams
so all they have to do is use the classic teams as the template for the new cast
for example, globetrotters, we can cast new young globetrotters instead of big easy & flight
the cowboys, they can cast a new young southern cowboys team
afghanimals, since american love to have any kind of of middle eastern villain, they can cast another young and more annoying middle eastern american team
bopper & mark, just cast another similar teams
country angels, just cast another similar blonde country singers
luke & mothers, cast similar mother-boy team
twinnie, cast another twins, and so on
there are millions of people out there, there must be some of them can be our new tv gold, all they have to do is find them
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4577 on: Today at 06:39:27 PM »
Self-quarantine inspired route by racing to different homes within a gated neighborhood and performing tasks involving their family's cultural individuality. :funny:
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4578 on: Today at 09:06:22 PM »
Leg 1: Los Angeles, US -> Palmerston, New Zealand
Leg 2: Wellington, New Zealand
Leg 3: Wellington, New Zealand -> Colombo, Sri Lanka
Leg 4: Colombo, Sri Lanka -> Baku, Azerbaijan
Leg 5: Lokbatan, Azerbaijan
Leg 6: Lokbatan, Azerbaijan -> Athens, Greece
Leg 7: Athens, Greece -> Harare, Zimbabwe
Leg 8: Chegutu, Zimbabwe
Leg 9: Chegutu, Zimbabwe -> Oslo, Norway
Leg 10: Stavanger, Norway
Leg 11: Stavanger, Norway -> Caen, France
Leg 12: Caen, France -> New York, NY

US -> New Zealand -> Sri Lanka -> Azerbaijan -> Greece -> Zimbabwe -> Norway -> France -> US
