I think nearly half of those teams have broken up or otherwise would not race again :/



But if we're doing Unfinished Business 2, if they're physically able to surely Mark & Bopper need an actual second chance at racing.



I've been thinking about thisat first i would love to have all stars edition every 3 seasons, but after watch winners at war and dont forget that disastrous S24, i kinda dont like all stars anymoreespecially with the casts who arent play for very long time, they will come back very different personbut i do love to watch all those classic teamsso all they have to do is use the classic teams as the template for the new castfor example, globetrotters, we can cast new young globetrotters instead of big easy & flightthe cowboys, they can cast a new young southern cowboys teamafghanimals, since american love to have any kind of of middle eastern villain, they can cast another young and more annoying middle eastern american teambopper & mark, just cast another similar teamscountry angels, just cast another similar blonde country singersluke & mothers, cast similar mother-boy teamtwinnie, cast another twins, and so onthere are millions of people out there, there must be some of them can be our new tv gold, all they have to do is find them