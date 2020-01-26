In relation to the recent news, I thought I would create a Family Edition-style route that touches the States not (currently) being affected by the outbreak. Let's get controversial.STARTING LINE:
National Capitol Columns at the National Arboretum in Washington, D.C. Leg 1 (Washington, D.C. -> Virginia)
| self-drive to Chesapeake Bay region
*Deep Creek Lock Park boat lockmastering Roadblock
Pit Stop: Dismal Swamp Canal Trail (skateboarding to a certain point)Leg 2 (Virginia -> Kentucky)
| flight to Louisville
*Churchill Downs human steeplechasing on a muddy course
*Kentucky Speedway "installing racecar stickers in a certain tesselation" Roadblock
Pit Stop: Kentucky Speedway (driving the racecar through a maze in the right order to get to the mat)Leg 3 (Kentucky -> Minnesota)
| flight from Cincinnati/Northern KY Int'l Airport to Minneapolis
*FAST FORWARD: 20 minutes just standing in Orfield Laboratories' anechoic chamber
*Spoonbridge and Cherry
*Walker Art Center "Internet Cat Video Festival" + animal shelter collaboration Roadblock
*Tandem biking across Stone Bridge Arch
*Hideaway Dinkytown for hookah glassblowing, one side of Detour
Pit Stop: Turnblad Mansion at American Swedish InstituteLeg 4 (Minnesota)
| self-drive to Duluth
*Bakken Museum electricity experiment route info
*Aerial Lift Bridge never-before-done heights Roadblock
Pit Stop: Glensheen Estate facing Lake SuperiorLeg 5 (Minnesota -> South Dakota -> Wyoming)
| flight to Rapid City, visiting the Badlands
*Mount Rushmore drive-through
Pit Stop: Thunder Basin National Grassland (driving to a certain point, potentially lost)Leg 6 (Wyoming)
| self-drive out of prairie to Yellowstone National Park, possible double-episode Leg
*Road-trip themed tasks while driving a camper van
Pit Stop: Old Faithful GeyserLeg 7 (Wyoming -> Montana -> Missouri -> Arkansas)
| flight to Springfield
Pit Stop: Christ of the Ozarks in Eureka SpringsLeg 8 (Arkansas)
| self-drive to Fayetteville, college-themed Leg
Pit Stop: Bud Walton Arena on University of ArkansasLeg 9 (Arkansas -> Louisiana)
| flight to New Orleans
Pit Stop: Oak Alley PlantationLeg 10 (Louisiana -> New Mexico)
| self-drive to Albuquerque, rural and historic connotations
Pit Stop: San Estevan del Rey Mission Church in Acoma PuebloLeg 11 (New Mexico -> Colorado)
| flight to Denver
*Royal Gorge Bridge bungee jumping
*Air Force Academy in Colorado SpringsFINISH LINE:
Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs