Trailblazers vs Hustlers

Professional poker players

African-American artistes

"Siesta Key meets Panama City Beach"

Grandfathers

Best friends / male cheerleader and female athlete

Dating

Dating EMT

Married or Engaged

Astronauts

Multi-gen moms

Housekeepers

Construction colleagues

Created a new, full set of cast archetypes in celebration of the upcoming filming season!Let's get controversial.May it be a 12-team-packedtheme!M/M(Age: 35-45) / unlike Maria & Tiffany, they're more experienced in winning huge wagers and are unafraid to take a gamble to get ahead in the race. Extensive global travelers, physically stronger in stature, and likely to look like or be fathers.(20s-30s) / Fashion-forward B-list entertainers in the industry who either own a makeup line or run a decently-sized YouTube/Tik Tok channel and are close with their young fanbase (cough-ratings-cough). Obsessed and vain with the fact they are on the race. Think of a fusion of Team New Kids on the Block + Tyler & Korey.(early to mid 20s) / Emotionally-driven and easy-on-the-eyes clubbing and fitness enthusiasts. They are the pejorative term for a hustler and were obvious recruits. Viewers will think they were Bachelorette rejects. Their own version of funny and crazy.(early to late 60s) / Physically and mentally active Cold War veterans who were inspired to serve by their predecessors in the WWII militia. Surprisingly muscular like Bill & Cathi and do not fret during troubles. On the race to simply have the best time after retirement.M/F(early 20s) / The cliche gender-conforming switcheroo - are the first male cheer captain and woman athlete of their school(s). Appearances like potential candidates as a homecoming king and queen in their high school days, are intelligent in their thinking, but lack maturity in their speaking. Naturally funny and maybe controversial.(mid 20s) / First transgender male-female pair in TAR history, are open about their stories, naturally energetic and funny, and have been Race viewers since Matt & Ana bickered at each other for using a payphone to call for a taxi.(mid 30s) / Medical technicians who are always on their feet in the ambulance and at the ER room. Brainy, but lack some self-awareness socially and struggle at each other's expense. Travis & Nicole 2.0 essentially.(early to mid 40s) / Loving pair of side hustle juggernauts who have lucrative ways of earning money more than the standard Uber and online squiring regimen outside of their day jobs. Auditioned for TAR as the ultimate "side hustle". They are able to sell ice to an eskimo (think Brook from TAR17) and be giddy about it. Bigger threats than they appear.F/F(40s-late 60s) / female space veterans who are highly skilled and awesome communicators, preferably fun/funny and naturally exciting to watch. Teams dare to cross them and consider them enormous physical threats.(late 20s) / A team who values their time and immense work ethic living in multigenerational homes, perhaps single moms and watching over their retired parents, and are heroes at family caregiving. Wagered their hard-earned money on babysitters and teenagers to watch their kids while they are on the race. Discover they are a hot mess on the race and likely to have a quitter-attitude epiphany. Enthusiastic and full of bravado!(40s) / the underrated queens of living life as hustlers, extremely talented range in duties and responsibilities. Preferably have worked in the hotel service or homestay caregiving for 20+ years. Race fanatics and are natural entertainers for the screen, uplifting in spirit to watch as they venture around the world.(20s-30s) / Work together in a male-dominated environment and can pull their own weight. Considerably more "trailblazing" than "hustling" due to their company takeover. Appearance: possibly someone with a shorter cut (think Logan from TAR27) contrasting someone with flowing hair. Latent talents revealed as they continue on the race. Pose as giant threats on the race for their physical strength.