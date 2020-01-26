« previous next »
TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**

Making a final Leg route for Kansas City, Missouri because it's never-before-done.

*Flight arrival at Kansas City International Airport!
*Kansas City (Penn Valley Park - The Scout)
*Kansas City (National World War I Museum and Memorial)
- Active Route Info: A puzzle involving creating 5 metallic red poppy sculptures where only certain petals can fit into the stems as they are stacked. Teams have to rearrange to accommodate all petal pieces before they can receive their next clue.
*Kansas City (Airline History Museum)
- Roadblock 1: Fit 60 pieces of vintage luggage and carry-on into a modern passenger cabin unit (overhead bin + economy seats) sent over by Air Hollywood (Los Angeles-based studio) within 20 minutes.
*Kansas City (Subtropolis - Jaegers Paintball)
- Roadblock 2: Find the key to unlock one of three abandoned sedans on the subterranean field in the midst of being pelted with high-speed paintballs to grab the next clue.
*Independence (Harry S. Truman House)
*Lee's Summit (Missouri Town 1855)
- Active Route Info: Final memory task involving colonial farmer's tools to fix a modern invention recalling 10/11 previously seen Race artifacts.
*Pleasant Hill (Big Iron Town) (FINISH LINE)
It would be really fun if we got The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business 2
The teams have to have very compelling Unfinished Business or Second chance story arc
here my wishlist:

From S30 we can get: Team Evan or Team Extreme or Team Ocean Rescue or team Well Strung
S29 we can get Swole Sisters or Logan Sara
S28 we can get Sheri & Cole or Blodie
S27 Team Alabama or Texas
S26 maybe Sochi Love or Hairstylists, Matt so hilarious
S25 of course Kym & Alli or Team Nashville
S23 Team NFL, Team Pinky and no brain Marie & her minion and Beard team, also team Oklahoma is actually underratedly really funny
S22 Roller Derby Moms or Max & Katie
S21 Team Long hair dont care, The Twinnies and if possible Abbie & Ryan or Amy & Daniel
S20 They never filmed S20
S19 Andy & Tommy or The Twins
I think nearly half of those teams have broken up or otherwise would not race again :/

But if we're doing Unfinished Business 2, if they're physically able to surely Mark & Bopper need an actual second chance at racing.
Also as I'm not in my house for a sixth day with the flu (thankfully not the coronovirus) I've got nothing else to do so

TAR 33 - how to dodge a communicable disease edition

START - New York, NY
LEG 1 - to Mendoza, Argentina
LEG 2 - to Santiago, Chile
LEG 3 - to Easter Island, Chile
LEG 4 - to Dunedin, NZ
LEG 5 - to Bogor and Puncak, Indonesia
LEG 6 - to Jakarta, Indonesia
LEG 7 - to Dhamrai, Bangladesh
LEG 8 - to Petra National Park, Jordan
LEG 9 - to Madaba, Jordan
LEG 10 - to Malkerns, Eswatini
LEG 11 - to Johannesburg, South Africa
LEG 12 - to Buffalo and Niagara Falls, NY (while a winter leg here would be possible - I can see a task about the Battle of Buffalo, for instance - it would be easier in summer; alternatively a finish in New York would make for the fourth 'closed' lap of TAR US)

35,000 miles is a little more than usual but somehow it fits within their established filming patterns  :cheer:
« Last Edit: February 01, 2020, 10:27:02 AM by Zack. »
Feel better Zack! Great route.
That was awesome, Zack!
I had to Google what Eswatini is (sounded like someone invented a new bar cocktail :martini:). Can't say I'm not surprised. Think there will be a return visit to Maputo in the future and the possibility of a bus taking teams there?
TAR Norge season 3:

Leg 1: Norway --> Bosnia and Herzegovina (Oslo --> Sarajevo)
Leg 2: Bosnia and Herzegovina --> France (Paris)
Leg 3: France (Cayenne, French Guiana)
Leg 4: France --> Dominican Republic (Santo Domingo)
Leg 5: Dominican Republic (Cabarete)
Leg 6: Dominican Republic --> Israel (Tel Aviv)
Leg 7: Israel (Jerusalem)
Leg 8: Israel --> Kyrgyzstan (Bishkek)
Leg 9: Kyrgyzstan --> Russia (Novosibirsk)
Leg 10: Russia (Moscow)
Leg 11: Russia --> Morocco (Marrakech)
Leg 12: Morocco --> Norway (Kirkenes)
Appreciate the warm reception  :hfive:

A wintry season to settle the "why haven't we gone back there" blues -

START - Los Angeles, CA
LEG 1 - to Taipei, Taiwan
LEG 2 - to Singkawang, Indonesia
LEG 3 - to Kuching, Malaysia
LEG 4 - to Asmara, Eritrea
LEG 5 - to Massawa, Eritrea
LEG 6 - to Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina
LEG 7 - to Athens, Greece
LEG 8 - to Meteora, Greece
LEG 9 - to Rovaniemi, Finland
LEG 10 - to Guayaquil, Ecuador
LEG 11 - to Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
LEG 12 - to New York, NY

Somewhat more 'grounded' in reality, there's a lot of Eastern Europe, undervisited countries, and reindeer.
Another great one, Zack!
Leg 1: Miami, US > Tegucigalpa, Guatemala
Leg 2: Tegucigalpa, Guatemala
Leg 3: Tegucigalpa, Guatemala > Rome, Italy
Leg 4: Rome, Italy > Ankara, Turkey
Leg 5: Cankiri, Turkey
Leg 6: Cankiri, Turkey > Doha, Qatar
Leg 7: Doha, Qatar > Astana, Kazakhstan
Leg 8: Pavlodar, Kazakhstan
Leg 9: Pavlodar, Kazakhstan > Oslo, Norway
Leg 10: Oslo, Norway > Toronto, Canada
Leg 11: Niagara Falls, Canada
Leg 12: Niagara Falls, Canada > Buffalo, NY

US > Guatemala > Italy > Turkey > Qatar > Kazakhstan > Norway > Canada > US

Leg 1: Miami, US > Nassau, Bahamas
Leg 2: Nassau, Bahamas
Leg 3: Nassau, Bahamas > Madrid, Spain
Leg 4: Madrid, Spain > Casablanca, Morocco
Leg 5: El Jadida, Morocco
Leg 6: El Jadida, Morocco > Lausanne, Switzerland
Leg 7: Montreux, Switzerland
Leg 8: Montreux, Switzerland > Manama, Bahrein
Leg 9: Manama, Bahrain > Kolkata, India
Leg 10: Kolkata, India > Nanjing, China
Leg 11: Shanghai, China
Leg 12: Shanghai, China > Los Angeles, US

US > Bahamas > Spain > Morocco > Switzerland > Bahrein > India > China > US
TAR 33 WISHLIST:

Leg 1: Miami, US > Tegucigalpa, Honduras
Leg 2: Tegucigalpa, Honduras > San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina
Leg 3: San Carlos de Bariloche > Rosario, Argentina
Leg 4: Rosario, Argentina > Cape Town, South Africa
Leg 5: Cape Town, South Africa > Stockholm, Sweden
Leg 6: Stockholm, Sweden > Ljubljana, Slovenia
Leg 7: Ljubljana, Slovenia > Turin, Italy
Leg 8: Turin, Italy > Istanbul, Turkey
Leg 9: Turkey > Singapore
Leg 10: Singapore > Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Leg 11: Melbourne > Adelaide, South Australia, Australia
Leg 12: Australia > Aspen, Colorado, US

US > Honduras > Argentina > South Africa > Sweden > Slovenia > Italy > Turkey > Singapore > Australia > US
Created a new, full set of cast archetypes in celebration of the upcoming filming season! :martini: Let's get controversial.
May it be a 12-team-packed Trailblazers vs Hustlers theme!

M/M
Professional poker players (Age: 35-45) / unlike Maria & Tiffany, they're more experienced in winning huge wagers and are unafraid to take a gamble to get ahead in the race. Extensive global travelers, physically stronger in stature, and likely to look like or be fathers.
African-American artistes (20s-30s) / Fashion-forward B-list entertainers in the industry who either own a makeup line or run a decently-sized YouTube/Tik Tok channel and are close with their young fanbase (cough-ratings-cough). Obsessed and vain with the fact they are on the race. Think of a fusion of Team New Kids on the Block + Tyler & Korey.
"Siesta Key meets Panama City Beach" (early to mid 20s) / Emotionally-driven and easy-on-the-eyes clubbing and fitness enthusiasts. They are the pejorative term for a hustler and were obvious recruits. Viewers will think they were Bachelorette rejects. Their own version of funny and crazy.
Grandfathers (early to late 60s) / Physically and mentally active Cold War veterans who were inspired to serve by their predecessors in the WWII militia. Surprisingly muscular like Bill & Cathi and do not fret during troubles. On the race to simply have the best time after retirement.

M/F
Best friends / male cheerleader and female athlete (early 20s) / The cliche gender-conforming switcheroo - are the first male cheer captain and woman athlete of their school(s). Appearances like potential candidates as a homecoming king and queen in their high school days, are intelligent in their thinking, but lack maturity in their speaking. Naturally funny and maybe controversial.
Dating (mid 20s) / First transgender male-female pair in TAR history, are open about their stories, naturally energetic and funny, and have been Race viewers since Matt & Ana bickered at each other for using a payphone to call for a taxi.
Dating EMT (mid 30s) / Medical technicians who are always on their feet in the ambulance and at the ER room. Brainy, but lack some self-awareness socially and struggle at each other's expense. Travis & Nicole 2.0 essentially.
Married or Engaged (early to mid 40s) / Loving pair of side hustle juggernauts who have lucrative ways of earning money more than the standard Uber and online squiring regimen outside of their day jobs. Auditioned for TAR as the ultimate "side hustle". They are able to sell ice to an eskimo (think Brook from TAR17) and be giddy about it. Bigger threats than they appear.

F/F
Astronauts (40s-late 60s) / female space veterans who are highly skilled and awesome communicators, preferably fun/funny and naturally exciting to watch. Teams dare to cross them and consider them enormous physical threats.
Multi-gen moms (late 20s) / A team who values their time and immense work ethic living in multigenerational homes, perhaps single moms and watching over their retired parents, and are heroes at family caregiving. Wagered their hard-earned money on babysitters and teenagers to watch their kids while they are on the race. Discover they are a hot mess on the race and likely to have a quitter-attitude epiphany. Enthusiastic and full of bravado!
Housekeepers (40s) / the underrated queens of living life as hustlers, extremely talented range in duties and responsibilities. Preferably have worked in the hotel service or homestay caregiving for 20+ years. Race fanatics and are natural entertainers for the screen, uplifting in spirit to watch as they venture around the world.
Construction colleagues (20s-30s) / Work together in a male-dominated environment and can pull their own weight. Considerably more "trailblazing" than "hustling" due to their company takeover. Appearance: possibly someone with a shorter cut (think Logan from TAR27) contrasting someone with flowing hair. Latent talents revealed as they continue on the race. Pose as giant threats on the race for their physical strength.
Also made an island-hopping route in the meantime.
Show content

STARTING LINE: Mori Point in Pacifica, CA
Leg 1 (United States -> Fiji) | San Francisco to Nadi, adventure hopping
Leg 2 (Fiji -> New Caledonia, France) | to Noumea, rural
Leg 3 (New Caledonia, France -> Japan) | to Sendai
Leg 4 (Japan) | train and ferry to the outskirts of Sapporo
Leg 5 (Japan -> Sri Lanka) | to the southern coast of Galle and Matara
Leg 6 (Sri Lanka -> China) | to Haikou
Leg 7 (China -> Mauritius) | to Plaine Magnien, dodo bird task and TAR10 Switchback involving finding sails and avoiding natural traps :funny:
Leg 8 (Mauritius -> Cyprus) | to Larnaca, self-drive to Nicosia
Leg 9 (Cyprus) | self-drive to Kykkos Monastery and Limassol, back to Larnaca for Pit Stop
Leg 10 (Cyprus -> Italy) | to Catania, Festival of Saint Agatha throne-carrying task, Pit Stop in Siracusa
Leg 11 (Italy) | bus to Palermo, and ferry to Naples (first time racing on mainland) for the majority of the penultimate leg, Pompeii task
Leg 12 (Italy -> United States) | to Tampa, Florida
FINISH LINE: Ca' d'Zan (former residence of the late-Barnum & Bailey, Ringling Circus owner John Ringling) in Sarasota, FL after rowing across Sarasota Bay from Longboat Key Club
Show content
1.
San Diego, USA -- Rarotonga, Cook Islands
2.
Rarotonga, Cook Islands -- Auckland, New Zealand
3.
Continue Travelling -- Christchurch, New Zealand
4.
Christchurch, NZ -- Almaty, Kazakhstan
5.
Almaty, Kazakhstan -- Riga, Latvia
6.
Riga Latvia -- Copenhagen, Denmark
7.
Copenhagen, Denmark -- Kigali, Rwanda
8.
Continue Travelling -- Gikongoro, Rwanda
9.
Gikongoro, Rwanda -- Capetown, South Africa
10.
Capetown, South Africa -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
11.
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- Quito, Ecuador
12.
Quito, Ecuador -- Portland, USA

Much prefer a route along the lines of this.

Is anyone else hoping for a Almaty/Riga combo?
That is a very good race route. Would love to see this in the an actually season!  :cheer:
Quote from: ottocrap on February 27, 2020, 12:44:27 AM
1.
San Diego, USA -- Rarotonga, Cook Islands
2.
Rarotonga, Cook Islands -- Auckland, New Zealand
3.
Continue Travelling -- Christchurch, New Zealand
4.
Christchurch, NZ -- Almaty, Kazakhstan
5.
Almaty, Kazakhstan -- Riga, Latvia
6.
Riga Latvia -- Copenhagen, Denmark
7.
Copenhagen, Denmark -- Kigali, Rwanda
8.
Continue Travelling -- Gikongoro, Rwanda
9.
Gikongoro, Rwanda -- Capetown, South Africa
10.
Capetown, South Africa -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
11.
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- Quito, Ecuador
12.
Quito, Ecuador -- Portland, USA

Much prefer a route along the lines of this.

Is anyone else hoping for a Almaty/Riga combo?

Which Portland?
In relation to the recent news, I thought I would create a Family Edition-style route that touches the States not (currently) being affected by the outbreak. Let's get controversial.



STARTING LINE: National Capitol Columns at the National Arboretum in Washington, D.C.
Leg 1 (Washington, D.C. -> Virginia) | self-drive to Chesapeake Bay region
*Deep Creek Lock Park boat lockmastering Roadblock
Pit Stop: Dismal Swamp Canal Trail (skateboarding to a certain point)
Leg 2 (Virginia -> Kentucky) | flight to Louisville
*Churchill Downs human steeplechasing on a muddy course
*Kentucky Speedway "installing racecar stickers in a certain tesselation" Roadblock
Pit Stop: Kentucky Speedway (driving the racecar through a maze in the right order to get to the mat)
Leg 3 (Kentucky -> Minnesota) | flight from Cincinnati/Northern KY Int'l Airport to Minneapolis
*FAST FORWARD: 20 minutes just standing in Orfield Laboratories' anechoic chamber
*Spoonbridge and Cherry
*Walker Art Center "Internet Cat Video Festival" + animal shelter collaboration Roadblock
*Tandem biking across Stone Bridge Arch
*Hideaway Dinkytown for hookah glassblowing, one side of Detour
Pit Stop: Turnblad Mansion at American Swedish Institute
Leg 4 (Minnesota) | self-drive to Duluth
*Bakken Museum electricity experiment route info
*Aerial Lift Bridge never-before-done heights Roadblock
Pit Stop: Glensheen Estate facing Lake Superior
Leg 5 (Minnesota -> South Dakota -> Wyoming) | flight to Rapid City, visiting the Badlands
*Mount Rushmore drive-through
Pit Stop: Thunder Basin National Grassland (driving to a certain point, potentially lost)
Leg 6 (Wyoming) | self-drive out of prairie to Yellowstone National Park, possible double-episode Leg
*Road-trip themed tasks while driving a camper van
Pit Stop: Old Faithful Geyser
Leg 7 (Wyoming -> Montana -> Missouri -> Arkansas) | flight to Springfield
Pit Stop: Christ of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs
Leg 8 (Arkansas) | self-drive to Fayetteville, college-themed Leg
Pit Stop: Bud Walton Arena on University of Arkansas
Leg 9 (Arkansas -> Louisiana) | flight to New Orleans
Pit Stop: Oak Alley Plantation
Leg 10 (Louisiana -> New Mexico) | self-drive to Albuquerque, rural and historic connotations
Pit Stop: San Estevan del Rey Mission Church in Acoma Pueblo
Leg 11 (New Mexico -> Colorado) | flight to Denver
*Royal Gorge Bridge bungee jumping
*Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs
FINISH LINE: Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs
Leg 1: Miami, US > Quito, Equador
Leg 2: Quito, Equador > Montevideo, Uruguay
Leg 3: Piriápolis, Uruguay
Leg 4: Piriápolis, Uruguay > Zurich, Switzerland
Leg 5: Wintherthur, Switzerland
Leg 6: Wintherthur, Switzerland > Podgorica, Montenegro
Leg 7: Podgorica, Montenegro > Kathmandu, Nepal
Leg 8: Patan, Nepal
Leg 9: Patan, Nepal > Singapore, Singapore
Leg 10: Singapore, Singapore > Medan, Indonesia
Leg 11: Binjai, Indonesia
Leg 12: Binjai, Indonesia > Los Angeles, US

US > Equador > Uruguay > Switzerland > Montenegro > Nepal > Singapore > Indonesia > US
I wish we had another US-centric route, because there is so much more that can be explored than what finale legs give us. A regular finale leg usually sticks to the bigger cities, and are usually underwhelming. One of my favorite things about Family Edition is that we got to see what was in the US itself, than just going to a big city for the final leg. When will the US version of the show go to a place like Old Faithful again? We've seen what other countries have to offer multiple times, why not show what the US has to offer outside of the big cities. In 31 seasons only half the states have been visited, and some of the states that have been visited haven't gotten visited in 10+ seasons (Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts).
