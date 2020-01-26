Also as I'm not in my house for a sixth day with the flu (thankfully not the coronovirus) I've got nothing else to do so
TAR 33 - how to dodge a communicable disease edition
START - New York, NY
LEG 1 - to Mendoza, Argentina
LEG 2 - to Santiago, Chile
LEG 3 - to Easter Island, Chile
LEG 4 - to Dunedin, NZ
LEG 5 - to Bogor and Puncak, Indonesia
LEG 6 - to Jakarta, Indonesia
LEG 7 - to Dhamrai, Bangladesh
LEG 8 - to Petra National Park, Jordan
LEG 9 - to Madaba, Jordan
LEG 10 - to Malkerns, Eswatini
LEG 11 - to Johannesburg, South Africa
LEG 12 - to Buffalo and Niagara Falls, NY (while a winter leg here would be possible - I can see a task about the Battle of Buffalo, for instance - it would be easier in summer; alternatively a finish in New York would make for the fourth 'closed' lap of TAR US)
35,000 miles is a little more than usual but somehow it fits within their established filming patterns