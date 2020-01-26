It would be really fun if we got The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business 2
The teams have to have very compelling Unfinished Business or Second chance story arc
here my wishlist:
From S30 we can get: Team Evan or Team Extreme or Team Ocean Rescue or team Well Strung
S29 we can get Swole Sisters or Logan Sara
S28 we can get Sheri & Cole or Blodie
S27 Team Alabama or Texas
S26 maybe Sochi Love or Hairstylists, Matt so hilarious
S25 of course Kym & Alli or Team Nashville
S23 Team NFL, Team Pinky and no brain Marie & her minion and Beard team, also team Oklahoma is actually underratedly really funny
S22 Roller Derby Moms or Max & Katie
S21 Team Long hair dont care, The Twinnies and if possible Abbie & Ryan or Amy & Daniel
S20 They never filmed S20
S19 Andy & Tommy or The Twins