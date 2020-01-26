« previous next »
TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**

Making a final Leg route for Kansas City, Missouri because it's never-before-done.

*Flight arrival at Kansas City International Airport!
*Kansas City (Penn Valley Park - The Scout)
*Kansas City (National World War I Museum and Memorial)
- Active Route Info: A puzzle involving creating 5 metallic red poppy sculptures where only certain petals can fit into the stems as they are stacked. Teams have to rearrange to accommodate all petal pieces before they can receive their next clue.
*Kansas City (Airline History Museum)
- Roadblock 1: Fit 60 pieces of vintage luggage and carry-on into a modern passenger cabin unit (overhead bin + economy seats) sent over by Air Hollywood (Los Angeles-based studio) within 20 minutes.
*Kansas City (Subtropolis - Jaegers Paintball)
- Roadblock 2: Find the key to unlock one of three abandoned sedans on the subterranean field in the midst of being pelted with high-speed paintballs to grab the next clue.
*Independence (Harry S. Truman House)
*Lee's Summit (Missouri Town 1855)
- Active Route Info: Final memory task involving colonial farmer's tools to fix a modern invention recalling 10/11 previously seen Race artifacts.
*Pleasant Hill (Big Iron Town) (FINISH LINE)
It would be really fun if we got The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business 2
The teams have to have very compelling Unfinished Business or Second chance story arc
here my wishlist:

From S30 we can get: Team Evan or Team Extreme or Team Ocean Rescue or team Well Strung
S29 we can get Swole Sisters or Logan Sara
S28 we can get Sheri & Cole or Blodie
S27 Team Alabama or Texas
S26 maybe Sochi Love or Hairstylists, Matt so hilarious
S25 of course Kym & Alli or Team Nashville
S23 Team NFL, Team Pinky and no brain Marie & her minion and Beard team, also team Oklahoma is actually underratedly really funny
S22 Roller Derby Moms or Max & Katie
S21 Team Long hair dont care, The Twinnies and if possible Abbie & Ryan or Amy & Daniel
S20 They never filmed S20
S19 Andy & Tommy or The Twins
I think nearly half of those teams have broken up or otherwise would not race again :/

But if we're doing Unfinished Business 2, if they're physically able to surely Mark & Bopper need an actual second chance at racing.
