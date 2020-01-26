It would be really fun if we gotThe teams have to have very compelling Unfinished Business or Second chance story archere my wishlist:From S30 we can get: Team Evan or Team Extreme or Team Ocean RescueS29 we can get Swole Sisters or Logan SaraS28 we can get Sheri & Cole or BlodieS27 Team Alabama or TexasS26 maybe Sochi Love or Hairstylists, Matt so hilariousS25 of course Kym & Alli or Team NashvilleS23 Team NFL, Team Pinky and no brain Mary & her minion and Beard team, also team Oklahoma is actually underratedly really funnyS22 Roller Derby Moms or Max & KatieS21 Team Long hair dont care, The Twinnies and if possible Abbie & Ryan or Amy & DanielS20 They never filmed S20S19 Andy & Tommy or The Twins