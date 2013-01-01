Making a final Leg route for Kansas City, Missouri because it's never-before-done.



*Flight arrival at Kansas City International Airport!

*Kansas City (Penn Valley Park - The Scout)

*Kansas City (National World War I Museum and Memorial)

- Active Route Info : A puzzle involving creating 5 metallic red poppy sculptures where only certain petals can fit into the stems as they are stacked. Teams have to rearrange to accommodate all petal pieces before they can receive their next clue.

*Kansas City (Airline History Museum)

- Roadblock 1 : Fit 60 pieces of vintage luggage and carry-on into a modern passenger cabin unit (overhead bin + economy seats) sent over by Air Hollywood (Los Angeles-based studio) within 20 minutes.

*Kansas City (Subtropolis - Jaegers Paintball)

- Roadblock 2 : Find the key to unlock one of three abandoned sedans on the subterranean field in the midst of being pelted with high-speed paintballs to grab the next clue.

*Independence (Harry S. Truman House)

*Lee's Summit (Missouri Town 1855)

- Active Route Info : Final memory task involving colonial farmer's tools to fix a modern invention recalling 10/11 previously seen Race artifacts.

*Pleasant Hill (Big Iron Town) (FINISH LINE)