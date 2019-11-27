« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**  (Read 942256 times)

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4525 on: November 27, 2019, 09:14:59 AM »
Quote from: Hubickichibi on November 27, 2019, 03:36:00 AM
Ive been avoiding TAR Can & Aus for so long, because its so wrong TAR without silly ol' Phill, but actually this year, they beter than TAR US
So iam hoping in the future TAR US can learn from those two, better leg design, more tasks in every leg and throw more twists

In the same week HaMerotz LaMillion went to Nepal for the first time, and TAR Vietnam went to North Korea, TAR Canada had ANOTHER leg in Ontario. Also Colin & Christie winning TAR 31: Reality Clash alone makes up for the mediocrity of leg designs in the season. Heck even them returning and seeing them change was great too.

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4526 on: November 27, 2019, 10:25:37 PM »
Quote from: NELs on November 27, 2019, 09:14:59 AM
In the same week HaMerotz LaMillion went to Nepal for the first time, and TAR Vietnam went to North Korea, TAR Canada had ANOTHER leg in Ontario. Also Colin & Christie winning TAR 31: Reality Clash alone makes up for the mediocrity of leg designs in the season. Heck even them returning and seeing them change was great too.

Great, now i want to watch those
are they in english?
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4527 on: November 27, 2019, 10:33:23 PM »
Quote from: Hubickichibi on November 27, 2019, 10:25:37 PM
Quote from: NELs on November 27, 2019, 09:14:59 AM
In the same week HaMerotz LaMillion went to Nepal for the first time, and TAR Vietnam went to North Korea, TAR Canada had ANOTHER leg in Ontario. Also Colin & Christie winning TAR 31: Reality Clash alone makes up for the mediocrity of leg designs in the season. Heck even them returning and seeing them change was great too.

Great, now i want to watch those
are they in english?

No, HaMerotz is in Hebrew, and TAR Vietnam is in Vietnamese.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4528 on: November 27, 2019, 10:50:19 PM »
Quote from: NELs on November 27, 2019, 10:33:23 PM
No, HaMerotz is in Hebrew, and TAR Vietnam is in Vietnamese.

English subtitle? TAR in North korea, what are the odds
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4529 on: November 28, 2019, 02:12:29 AM »
Quote from: Hubickichibi on November 27, 2019, 10:50:19 PM
Quote from: NELs on November 27, 2019, 10:33:23 PM
No, HaMerotz is in Hebrew, and TAR Vietnam is in Vietnamese.

English subtitle? TAR in North korea, what are the odds

Vietnam is a communist country, same with North Korea (although nowadays a bit in question), so it make sense.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4530 on: November 28, 2019, 05:50:55 AM »
Quote from: Lemontail on November 28, 2019, 02:12:29 AM
Vietnam is a communist country, same with North Korea (although nowadays a bit in question), so it make sense.

They are the same with Cuba and Laos as the existing communist countries.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4531 on: November 28, 2019, 08:27:25 AM »
Want to wish everyone in the States a very HAPPY THANKSGIVING!
Here's to hoping for a Boston final leg!
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4532 on: November 28, 2019, 05:47:33 PM »
Quote from: Lemontail on November 28, 2019, 02:12:29 AM
Vietnam is a communist country, same with North Korea (although nowadays a bit in question), so it make sense.

Oh yeah the darksith of vietnam is buddy buddy with darklord of north korea
well so far we got teased with near dmz visit, finally TAR go to north korea, so in the future maybe TARUS can go to there too
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4533 on: December 09, 2019, 12:06:49 AM »
Some new routes!

LEG 1: Miami, US > Panama City, Panama
LEG 2: Panama City, Panama
LEG 3: Alesund, Norway
LEG 4: San Marino, San Marino
LEG 5: Falciano, San Marino
LEG 6: Lomé, Togo
LEG 7: Aného, Togo
LEG 8: Yerevan, Armenia
LEG 9: Krasnodar, Russia
LEG 10: Liège, Belgium
LEG 11: Brussels, Belgium
LEG 12: New York City, US

US > Panama > Norway > San Marino > Togo > Armenia > Russia > Belgium > US

LEG 1: Los Angeles, US > Ha Noi, Vietnam
LEG 2: Haiphong, Vietnam
LEG 3: Kathmandu, Nepal
LEG 4: Lucknow, India
LEG 5: Delhi, India
LEG 6: Cairo, Egypt
LEG 7: Belgrade, Serbia
LEG 8: Novi Sad, Serbia
LEG 9: Ljublijana, Slovenia
LEG 10: Zagorje, Slovenia
LEG 11: Glasgow, Scotland
LEG 12: New York City, US

US > Vietnam > Nepal > India > Egypt > Serbia > Slovenia > Scotland > US
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4534 on: December 10, 2019, 10:46:41 AM »
THE AMAZING RACE 33 - ROUTE WISHLIST

Compare differently to my post (#4510) at page 181 (link)

Start line: Oxnard State Beach Park, Oxnard California, United States 🇺🇲
Leg 1: Melbourne, Australia 🇦🇺
Show content
Tasks:
  • From the starting line, teams find a picture specified on a houseboat at Channel Islands Harbor contains a next clue
  • Fly to Melbourne, Australia as teams will provide a single direct Qantas flight; and travel by taxi to Old Melbourne Gaol to find a specified item related to Convicts (early white settlers in Australia)
  • Travel to Eureka Tower and find a next clue at the top of 88th floor
  • Detour in either Victoria State Library (recite a poem) or Hosier Lane (find a race clue box graffiti art similar to the standard race clue box)
  • Pit Stop at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Center

Leg 2: Geelong, Australia 🇦🇺 (self-driving leg)
Show content
Tasks:
  • Drive to Brighton Beach for the next clue; Roadblock: teams find a key hidden on a beach to unlock an iconic Melbourne colorful hut with one clue from inside
  • Drive to Geelong and travel to Kardinia Park and search the stadium's grounds for the clue box
  • Detour: Make a pavlova at the bakery across Geelong or unknown location
  • Drive to the Pit Stop at Point Lonsdale Lighthouse

Leg 3: Jakarta, Indonesia 🇮🇩 (big city leg has been overdue for the US version)
Show content
Tasks:
  • Fly to Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Travel by taxi to Maritime Museum
  • Detour: Task A involves carrying a basket contains durians to a Pinisi at Sunda Kelapa Port (Old Harbor) or Task B involves assembling an Onthel bicycle at Jakarta's Old Town (Kota Tua Jakarta)
  • Travel by taxi to Taman Langsat
  • Roadblock: team member must perform a traditional Indonesian Saman Dance
  • Pit Stop: travel by taxi to Taman Suropati (Suropati Park) in Menteng, Central Jakarta

Leg 4: Bangkok, Thailand 🇹🇭 (including Suphanburi and Nonthaburi)
Show content
Tasks:
  • Fly to Bangkok, Thailand
  • Travel by bus to Suphanburi and find Wat Phai Rong Wua
  • Detour: one side involves a Muay Thai technique
  • Travel by long-tail boat to Wat Chaloem Phra Kiat Worawihan in Nonthaburi for Roadblock
  • Travel by taxi to Pit Stop at Thonburi Palace, Bangkok

Leg 5: Kathmandu, Nepal 🇳🇵 (mountainous leg to have religious tasks; it is also overdue for US version)
Show content
Tasks:
  • Fly to Kathmandu, Nepal
  • Travel by taxi to Ratna Park
  • Detour at Durbar Square involves religious tasks at either Hanuman Dhoka or Kasthamandap (similar to TAR Australia 1 Israel II Detour)
  • Travel by taxi to Swayambhunath Temple for a prayer into Buddhist religious customs
  • Travel to Chhauni District to face a clay pot into a specific market
  • Travel by taxi to Pit Stop at Narayanhiti Museum

Leg 6: Lilongwe, Malawi 🇲🇼
Show content
Tasks:
  • Fly to Lilongwe, Malawi
  • Travel by taxi to Mgona Market for rural life tasks
  • Travel to the remaining areas of Lilongwe for the remainder of the tasks
  • Travel by taxi to Pit Stop at World War I Memorial, Lilongwe

Leg 7: Lake Malawi, Malawi 🇲🇼 (tasks related to water)
Show content
Tasks:
  • Travel by bus to Salima
  • Travel by bicycle to Leopard Bay, Mphere
  • Tasks would include water-related Detour and Roadblock tasks
  • Travel by taxi to Kumbali Lake Retreat, Salima

Leg 8: Cape Town, South Africa 🇿🇦 (self-driving leg)
Show content
Tasks:
  • Travel by private transportation to Kamuzu Int'l Airport, Lilongwe and fly to Cape Town, South Africa
  • Travel by taxi to Signal Hill and look for a marked car as the transportation for the remainder of the leg
  • Drive to Dolphin Beach and will have a skydiving Roadblock to reunite with partner at Melkboss Beach
  • Drive to Langa Township for taking a switchback of Ndala Sangoma traditional healing process
  • Drive to Victoria & Alfred Waterfront for a Detour that would involve searching gem stones or participate a Gumboot dance (a flashback from TAR 2)
  • Drive to the Pit Stop at Castle of Good Hope

Leg 9: Riga, Latvia 🇱🇻 (a mid-winter leg; overdue for TAR first visit)
Show content
Tasks:
  • Fly to Riga, Latvia; only mandatory flights will give a pre-arranged flight to Stockholm, Sweden from Cape Town
  • Travel to Sigulda Castle
    • Option: Fast Forward at the Bungee Sigulda to do a bungee jump with a twist: both team members must completely naked this frightening task over freezing temperatures
  • Roadblock: team member must do a traditional Latvian folk dance
  • Travel to Riga Old Town for a Detour which includes one side at the famous Riga Central Market
  • Walk to the Pit Stop at Vermane Garden

Leg 10: Madrid, Spain 🇪🇸 (another big city has been also overdue for the US version)
Show content
Tasks:
  • Fly to Madrid, Spain
  • Travel to Buen Retiro Park and search the Crystal Palace inside the park's surroundings
  • Detour: Travel to Calle de Fuencarral Shop or Salamanca District
  • Travel to Plaza de Toros de las Ventas for a bull fighting Roadblock
  • Travel by taxi to Debod Temple for an Ancient Egyptian polytheist beliefs
  • Travel by taxi to the Pit Stop at Plaza Mayor

Leg 11: Stratford-upon-Avon / Coventry / Kenilworth, West Midlands, England, United Kingdom 🇬🇧 (self-driving leg)
Show content
Tasks:
  • Fly to London, England
  • Drive to Shakespeare's Birthplace in Stratford-upon-Avon and find the room where William Shakespeare was born
  • Walk by foot to Swan Theatre for the Roadblock that a team member will involve to play a sword fight scene into an Elizabethan era period
  • Drive to Coventry and find the famous Coventry Cathedral to search the ruins of the old cathedral nearby
  • Detour with Medieval-era tasks in (and around) Coventry: one side will be Robin Hood archery task
  • Drive to the Penultimate Pit Stop at Kenilworth Castle; the host will surprise the final 3 to tell for the final destination city

Leg 12: Denver, Colorado, United States 🇺🇲 (late afternoon/night final leg; via London)
Show content
*London (London Heathrow Airport) to Denver, Colorado, United States (Denver International Airport)
*Morrison (Red Rocks Amphitheater)
Active Route Info: Search thousands of clues from beneath the amphitheater's chairs with one identify as the right clue
*Denver (Daniels & Fisher Building)
Roadblock: The team member have to do a face-first (Australian rappel) down over the building until they could grab their clue hanging onto the rope
*Denver (Union Station)
*Denver (Downtown Aquarium, Denver Center for Performing Arts and Molly Brown House Museum)
Active Route Info: From Union Station, teams solve those riddles across Downtown Denver to locate those destinations in random order until they could get their next clue
*Denver (Empower Field at Mile High)
Active Route Info: Final memory task involves team collect things and objects recalling from 11 legs of the race with reference
*Denver (Cheesman Park - The Pavilion) (Finish Line)

Finish Line: The Pavilion at Cheesman Park, Denver, Colorado

That is it, enjoy!
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4535 on: December 10, 2019, 04:57:56 PM »
It's been a while I haven't done this!  :cheer:

Starting Line: Hollywood Boulevard, L.A (Public start)
Leg 1: Melbourne, Australia (Including Pitstop at St.Kilda). NEL
Leg 2: Geelong + along the Great Ocean Road. 11 to 10
Leg 3: Kuala Lampur, Malaysia (Big City night leg). 10 to 9
Leg 4: Kathmandu, Nepal. NEL
Leg 5: Around Kathmandu, Nepal. 9 to 8
Leg 6: Muscat, Oman. 8 to 7
Leg 7: Cairo, Egypt. 7 to 6
Leg 8: Belgrade, Serbia. NEL
Leg 9: Llubjlana, Slovenia (Pit Stop at Lake Bled). 6 to 5
Leg 10: Trieste, Italy. 5 to 4.
Leg 11: (Via a task in Venice)Montreal, Canada. 4 to 3
Finale: Boston, MA (SELF DRIVE FINALE)
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4536 on: December 10, 2019, 10:00:58 PM »
Leg 1: New York City, US > Reykjavik, Iceland
Leg 2: Basel, Switzerland
Leg 3: Olten, Switzerland
Leg 4: Libreville, Gabon
Leg 5: Ovendo, Gabon
Leg 6: Victoria, Seychelles
Leg 7: Moscow, Russia
Leg 8: Tambov, Russia
Leg 9: Macao, Macao (China)
Leg 10: Puebla, Mexico
Leg 11: Mexico DC, Mexico
Leg 12: Dallas, Texas, US

US > Iceland > Switzerland > Gabon > Seychelles > Russia > Macao > Mexico > US

Leg 1: Miami, US > Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Leg 2: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Leg 3: Oslo, Norway
Leg 4: Hamburg, Germany
Leg 5: Bremen, Germany
Leg 6: Maputo, Mozambique
Leg 7: Boane, Mozambique
Leg 8: Astana, Kazakhstan
Leg 9: Colombo, Sri Lanka
Leg 10: Wuhan, China
Leg 11: Nanjing, China
Leg 12: Seattle, Washington

US > Dominican Republic > Norway > Germany > Mozambique > Kazakhstan > Sri Lanka > China > US

I loved both of these.  :cheer:
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4537 on: December 10, 2019, 10:03:42 PM »
Quote from: Declive on December 10, 2019, 10:00:58 PM

Leg 8: Astana, Kazakhstan


Just so you know, Astana has been recently renamed to Nur-Sultan earlier this year.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4538 on: December 16, 2019, 04:03:32 AM »
They should borrow idol nullifier twist from Survivor and create U-Turn nullifier
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4539 on: December 17, 2019, 12:08:34 PM »
Leg 1: Niagara Falls, US > Toronto, Canada
Leg 2: Toronto, Canada > San José, Costa Rica
Leg 3: Cartago, Costa Rica
Leg 4: Cartago, Costa Rica > Kingston, Jamaica
Leg 5: Kingston, Jamaica > Tunis, Tunisia
Leg 6: Tunis, Tunisia > Dakar, Senegal
Leg 7: Thies, Senegal
Leg 8: Thies, Senegal > Valmiera, Latvia
Leg 9: Aluksne, Latvia
Leg 10: Aluksne, Latvia > Ostrov, Russia
Leg 11: Ostrov, Russia > Yokohama, Japan
Leg 12: Yokohama, Japan > Sacramento, US

US > Canada > Costa Rica > Jamaica > Tunisia > Senegal > Latvia > Russia > Japan > US

Czech Republic
Greece
Thailand

Leg 1: Miami, US > West Bay, Cayman Islands
Leg 2: Patricks Island, Cayman Islands
Leg 3: Cayman Islands > Porto, Portugal
Leg 4: Porto, Portugal > Accra, Ghana
Leg 5: Accra, Ghana > Cape Town, South Africa
Leg 6: Hopefield, South Africa
Leg 7: Hopefield, South Africa > Praghe, Czech Republic
Leg 8: Praghe, Czech Republic > Vólos, Greece
Leg 9: Pátrai, Greece
Leg 10: Pátrai, Greece > Bangkok, Thailand
Leg 11: Ko Si Chang, Thailand
Leg 12: Ko Si Chang, Thailand > Honolulu, US

US > Cayman Islands > Portugal > Ghana > South Africa > Czech Republic > Greece > Thailand > US

PS: The first one is one of my faves i've ever did.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4540 on: December 21, 2019, 09:27:49 AM »
Here's something I've been thinking of recently! The game structure hasn't really changed for a while (especially with focusing of themes recently). And I personally like to see more game related twists so here's a sample Race structure that I came up with! Also, with the Race's ever lowering budget, why not add game-related Leg prizes instead of cash or trip prizes!

Leg 1: 11 teams
- Starting Line Task - last gets Automatic U-Turn
- Non-elimination

Leg 2: 11 teams
- Speed Bump: Double Roadblock
- Fast Forward (1st)
- Detour - first team to finish Detour A gets the Express Pass (Skip a task)/and in Detour B the Save (Save yourself from elimination. Must be used before verdict of elimination or non-elimination (consumed either way) but after being told they are last. Team doesn't get a Speed Bump the following leg). Both can be used until the end of Leg 8.

Leg 3: 10 (or 11) teams
- Double Yield: You can yield teams ahead and behind you. Yielded teams take a penalty at the pit stop. Will not take effect if targeted team already checked in.

Leg 4: 9 (or 10) teams
- Double U-Turn
- Fast Forward (2nd)
Non-elimination

Leg 5: 9 (or 10) teams
- Speed Bump: Additional task

Leg 6: 8 (or 9) teams
- Intersection (teams are joined for both Detour and Active Route Marker which both appears before the Detour)
- Fast Forward (3rd, appears at the intersection; can be attempted by just 1 team if there are 9 teams due to the Save, can be attempted by 2 teams that are intersected if there are only 8 teams; this is written on the Clue depending on the situation)
- Face-Off

Leg 7: 7 (or 8 ) teams
- Double U-Turn Vote (Teams vote privately with Phil like in TARAus 4)

Leg 8: 6 (or 7) teams
- Fast Forward (4th)
- Face-Off
(Last leg to use Express Pass or Save)

Leg 9: 5 (or 6) teams
- Single U-Turn
- Single Yield

Leg 10: 4 (or 5) teams
- Fast Forward (5th)

Leg 11: 3 (or 4) teams
- Face-Off
- if there are 3 teams this would be a non-elimination leg, if there are 4 teams, this would be an elimination leg.

Leg 12: 3 teams
- Speed Bump (1 Active Route Marker task is made harder; would only occur if it was a non-elimination last leg)


Game-related Leg Prizes
- Pause Button - if you are at a Fast Forward, you may play this to ensure that you are the only team that can attempt the Fast Forward (this would kick out any other team already attempting it if you came after them - let's them finish their current attempt). Wears off after you leave the Fast Forward (and is no longer effective if you came back to try again)
- Shortcut - if you are U-Turned or Yielded, you may play this to not be affected
- Wild U-Turn - if you arrive at a Detour, you may play this on another team that is behind you) to U-Turn them automatically. Acts like a Single U-Turn at the start of a Detour.
- Wild Yield - play any time. Declare another team, and that team receives a predetermined penalty at the pit stop. Is ineffective if the targeted team has already checked-in.

Notes:
- I really like the strategy of the Fast Forward from seasons 1 to 4 (probably the only game mechanic I liked from that era) of having to choose when to do the Fast Forward. Nowadays, teams just tend to let the first team go to the Fast Forward and never think of it again. So here I added 5 Fast Forwards! Teams can now have more of a strategy to when to use a Fast Forward, and hopefully breathe more competition for it.
- Bringing back the Yield and the Intersection. While I love the U-Turn, I want to see more obstructions in the Race. So I modified the Yield, because admittedly, watching a team wait at some place for a timer to run out is kinda boring. BUT watching them wait at the pit stop could be exciting! Meanwhile, the Intersection has been stated to be forever axed, but I would like to see it come back, especially to make it interact with the Face-Off! Also, having an Intersection with a Fast Forward when there's an odd number of teams is quite a risky game mechanic (because it forces 1 team to take the fast forward).
- Ever since Season 25 where the Express Pass was like a Speed Bump type prize, I wanted to see it attained more like this instead of your standard Leg prize. So I made it a prize for a team who finishes a Detour first. And the Save on the other! It could also say on the Clue or at the Detour site which prize you could get at the end, so teams could decide which side to do.
- I would also like to replicate the drama from the penultimate leg of TARA 5 with the U-Turn and Yield on the same leg hehehe
- The Speed Bump on the last leg is quite shall I say daring. But I do want a shake up on that last leg. Plus, it's only a fail-safe if the Save wasn't used. I don't like mid-leg eliminations (even though it helped out my fave team Amy & Maya), so the idea of a Speed Bump that only makes a task harder instead of a whole other task could be great compromise for the final leg.

Thoughts?  :conf:
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4541 on: December 22, 2019, 02:51:05 AM »
That would be a great idea and I like it.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4542 on: December 22, 2019, 02:24:57 PM »
Quote
Yielded teams take a penalty at the pit stop.

Please no. This is what the Israeli version does and it's really not fun to watch at all.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4543 on: December 22, 2019, 11:44:43 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on December 22, 2019, 02:24:57 PM
Quote
Yielded teams take a penalty at the pit stop.

Please no. This is what the Israeli version does and it's really not fun to watch at all.

Wait really? Haha I haven't watched HMLM. I just think of the times that teams are running to the pit stop while another anxiously waits for their timer to run out.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4544 on: December 25, 2019, 05:56:47 PM »
We need another All Stars to flush the most legs record, team cowboys, globetrotters, fun, collin, ty and for female teams maybe mallory? athlete team
Show content
who won S18
maybe our best bet
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4545 on: December 25, 2019, 11:48:53 PM »
Leg 1: Miami, US > Belmopan, Belize
Leg 2: Belize City, Belize
Leg 3: Belize City, Belize > Frankfurt, Germany
Leg 4: Frankfurt, Germany > Bamako, Mali
Leg 5: Bougouni, Mali
Leg 6: Bougouni, Mali > Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Leg 7: Dubai, United Arab Emirates > Chisinau, Moldova
Leg 8: Tighina, Moldova
Leg 9: Tighina, Moldova > Vientiane, Laos
Leg 10: Vientiane, Laos > Tokyo, Japan
Leg 11: Sendai, Japan
Leg 12: Sendai, Japan > Seattle, Washington

US > Belize > Germany > Mali > United Arab Emirates > Moldova > Laos > Japan > US

Brazil
Portugal
Serbia
Monaco
Switzerland
China
Niger

Leg 1: New York City, US > Lisbon, Portugal
Leg 2: Évora, Portugal
Leg 3: Évora, Portugal > Monte Carlo, Monaco
Leg 4: Monte Carlo, Monaco > Niamey, Niger
Leg 5: Dosso, Niger
Leg 6: Dosso, Niger > Basel, Switzerland
Leg 7: Basel, Switzerland > Belgrade, Serbia
Leg 8: Belgrade, Serbia > Shanghai, China
Leg 9: Nanjing, China
Leg 10: Nanjing, China > Brasília, Brazil
Leg 11: Brasília, Brazil
Leg 12: Brasília, Brazil > Los Angeles, US

US > Portugal > Monaco > Niger > Switzerland > Serbia > China > Brazil > US

The second one i really loved it  :conf:
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4546 on: January 09, 2020, 07:57:00 PM »
Leg 1: LA to Auckland, NZ
Leg 2: Self-driving NZ leg
Leg 3: Auckland to Taipei, Taiwan. NEL.
Leg 4: Taipei to Singapore
Leg 5: Singapore to Botswana (via Johannesburg)
Leg 6: 2nd Botswana Leg. NEL.
Leg 7: J-burg to Port Louis, Mauritius
Leg 8: Port Luis to Zurich, Switzerland
Leg 9: Zurich to Frankfurt, Germany
Leg 10: Frankfurt to Santo Domingo, DR (NEL)
Leg 11: Santo Domingo to Montego Bay, Jamaica
Leg 12: Montego Bay to NYC, NY
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4547 on: January 23, 2020, 02:15:27 AM »
Leg 1: Miami, Florida > São Paulo, Brazil
Leg 2: Santos, Brazil
Leg 3: Santos, Brazil > Cork, Ireland
Leg 4: Cork, Ireland > Dublin, Ireland
Leg 5: Dublin, Ireland > Niamey, Niger
Leg 6: Niamey, Niger
Leg 7: Niamey, Niger > Sokoto, Nigeria
Leg 8: Sokoto, Nigeria > Berlin, Germany
Leg 9: Berlin, Germany > Beijing, China
Leg 10: Tianjin, China
Leg 11: Tianjin, China > Tokyo, Japan
Leg 12: Tokyo, Japan > Seattle, Washington

US > Brazil > Ireland > Niger > Nigeria > Germany > China > Japan > US
« Reply #4548 on: Today at 12:55:17 PM »
Had an interesting idea for a themed season, curious as to thoughts. Do a charity themed season with a $2 million prize, half to the winners, half to charity. Each team has a specific charity they are running for. Like two special education teaches running for Special Olympics for example. 
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4549 on: Today at 02:35:36 PM »
TAR 33

Leg 1: Los Angeles, CA > Jakarta, Indonesia
Leg 2: Bandung, Indonesia
Leg 3: Bandung, Indonesia > Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
Leg 4: Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia > Athens, Greece
Leg 5: Athens, Greece > Lilongwe, Malawi
Leg 6: Dedza, Malawi
Leg 7: Dedza, Malawi > Amsterdam, Netherlands
Leg 8: Utrecht, Netherlands
Leg 9: Utrecht, Netherlands > Punta del Este, Uruguay
Leg 10: Piriápolis, Uruguay
Leg 11: Piriápolis, Uruguay > Cartagena, Colombia
Leg 12: Cartagena, Colombia > Dallas, TX

US > Indonesia > Mongolia > Greece > Malawi > Netherlands > Uruguay > Colombia > US

TAR 34

Leg 1: Miami, FL > Nassau, Bahamas
Leg 2: Nassau, Bahamas
Leg 3: Nassau, Bahamas > Asunción, Paraguay
Leg 4: Asunción, Paraguay > Copenhagen, Denmark
Leg 5: Copenhagen, Denmark > Podgorica, Montenegro
Leg 6: Virpazar, Montenegro
Leg 7: Virpazar, Montenegro > Izmir, Turkey
Leg 8: Troy, Turkey
Leg 9: Troy, Turkey > Astana, Kazakhstan
Leg 10: Astana, Kazakhstan > Guangzhou, China
Leg 11: Guangzhou, China
Leg 12: Guangzhou, China > Honolulu, HA

US > Bahamas > Paraguay > Denmark > Montenegro > Turkey > Kazakhstan > China > US
