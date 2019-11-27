Here's something I've been thinking of recently! The game structure hasn't really changed for a while (especially with focusing of themes recently). And I personally like to see more game related twists so here's a sample Race structure that I came up with! Also, with the Race's ever lowering budget, why not add game-related Leg prizes instead of cash or trip prizes!Leg 1: 11 teams- Starting Line Task - last gets Automatic U-Turn- Non-eliminationLeg 2: 11 teams- Speed Bump: Double Roadblock- Fast Forward (1st)- Detour - first team to finish Detour A gets the Express Pass (Skip a task)/and in Detour B the Save (Save yourself from elimination. Must be used before verdict of elimination or non-elimination (consumed either way) but after being told they are last. Team doesn't get a Speed Bump the following leg). Both can be used until the end of Leg 8.Leg 3: 10 (or 11) teams- Double Yield: You can yield teams ahead and behind you. Yielded teams take a penalty at the pit stop. Will not take effect if targeted team already checked in.Leg 4: 9 (or 10) teams- Double U-Turn- Fast Forward (2nd)Non-eliminationLeg 5: 9 (or 10) teams- Speed Bump: Additional taskLeg 6: 8 (or 9) teams- Intersection (teams are joined for both Detour and Active Route Marker which both appears before the Detour)- Fast Forward (3rd, appears at the intersection; can be attempted by just 1 team if there are 9 teams due to the Save, can be attempted by 2 teams that are intersected if there are only 8 teams; this is written on the Clue depending on the situation)- Face-OffLeg 7: 7 (or 8 ) teams- Double U-Turn Vote (Teams vote privately with Phil like in TARAus 4)Leg 8: 6 (or 7) teams- Fast Forward (4th)- Face-Off(Last leg to use Express Pass or Save)Leg 9: 5 (or 6) teams- Single U-Turn- Single YieldLeg 10: 4 (or 5) teams- Fast Forward (5th)Leg 11: 3 (or 4) teams- Face-Off- if there are 3 teams this would be a non-elimination leg, if there are 4 teams, this would be an elimination leg.Leg 12: 3 teams- Speed Bump (1 Active Route Marker task is made harder; would only occur if it was a non-elimination last leg)Game-related Leg Prizes- Pause Button - if you are at a Fast Forward, you may play this to ensure that you are the only team that can attempt the Fast Forward (this would kick out any other team already attempting it if you came after them - let's them finish their current attempt). Wears off after you leave the Fast Forward (and is no longer effective if you came back to try again)- Shortcut - if you are U-Turned or Yielded, you may play this to not be affected- Wild U-Turn - if you arrive at a Detour, you may play this on another team that is behind you) to U-Turn them automatically. Acts like a Single U-Turn at the start of a Detour.- Wild Yield - play any time. Declare another team, and that team receives a predetermined penalty at the pit stop. Is ineffective if the targeted team has already checked-in.Notes:- I really like the strategy of the Fast Forward from seasons 1 to 4 (probably the only game mechanic I liked from that era) of having to choose when to do the Fast Forward. Nowadays, teams just tend to let the first team go to the Fast Forward and never think of it again. So here I added 5 Fast Forwards! Teams can now have more of a strategy to when to use a Fast Forward, and hopefully breathe more competition for it.- Bringing back the Yield and the Intersection. While I love the U-Turn, I want to see more obstructions in the Race. So I modified the Yield, because admittedly, watching a team wait at some place for a timer to run out is kinda boring. BUT watching them wait at the pit stop could be exciting! Meanwhile, the Intersection has been stated to be forever axed, but I would like to see it come back, especially to make it interact with the Face-Off! Also, having an Intersection with a Fast Forward when there's an odd number of teams is quite a risky game mechanic (because it forces 1 team to take the fast forward).- Ever since Season 25 where the Express Pass was like a Speed Bump type prize, I wanted to see it attained more like this instead of your standard Leg prize. So I made it a prize for a team who finishes a Detour first. And the Save on the other! It could also say on the Clue or at the Detour site which prize you could get at the end, so teams could decide which side to do.- I would also like to replicate the drama from the penultimate leg of TARA 5 with the U-Turn and Yield on the same leg hehehe- The Speed Bump on the last leg is quite shall I say daring. But I do want a shake up on that last leg. Plus, it's only a fail-safe if the Save wasn't used. I don't like mid-leg eliminations (even though it helped out my fave team Amy & Maya), so the idea of a Speed Bump that only makes a task harder instead of a whole other task could be great compromise for the final leg.Thoughts?