I know I am going to get a lot of hate for this... Especially since I did when the season was over. I wanted Charla & Mirna to win, not Eric & Danielle (who broke up after the race anyway so what's the point) and especially Dustin & Kandice. The Beauty Queens were very fake indeed on both their seasons, and I could not respect their game play, no matter how many times I tried to get past that. Charla & Mirna on the other hand were an inspiration on TAR 5, and even here. Yes, Mirna could get a bit irritating in some respects, but they still deserved it. At least we knew their friendship would last a lifetime, unlike say Eric & Danielle.