Charla was in a new FYI show, or pilot, "Flipping Baltimore."
I know I am going to get a lot of hate for this... Especially since I did when the season was over. I wanted Charla & Mirna to win, not Eric & Danielle (who broke up after the race anyway so what's the point) and especially Dustin & Kandice. The Beauty Queens were very fake indeed on both their seasons, and I could not respect their game play, no matter how many times I tried to get past that. Charla & Mirna on the other hand were an inspiration on TAR 5, and even here. Yes, Mirna could get a bit irritating in some respects, but they still deserved it. At least we knew their friendship would last a lifetime, unlike say Eric & Danielle.
Charla & Mirna should've definitely won All-Stars and are one of the teams who even after 29 seasons would still be at or very near the top of the list for an Ultimate All-Stars list. Just simply one of the best Amazing Race teams of all time, both as actual Racers/competitors and as fun entertaining characters.

We need another dose of Charla Mirna in next All Stars
Yes! :clap2:
The original team I've had as my profile picture since being here 2012. :cheer:
I need them to take back the script from Colin & Christie and see another season of their antics.
I love Charla but i love Mirna more, she is pretty lady
but they just did a returnee season, we will not see another returnee for some time
